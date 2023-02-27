Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys 25,000 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,498,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,701,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 99,898 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,768. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

