Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1,876.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,713,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $526.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,355. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.51.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

