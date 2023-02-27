Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.17% of United Rentals worth $30,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in United Rentals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

URI stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $470.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

