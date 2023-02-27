Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 127,237 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,237 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,615,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,000.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 218,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

