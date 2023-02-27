Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 780 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

IONS traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $36.10. 19,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,210. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $48.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

