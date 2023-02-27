Capital Growth Management LP Acquires 120,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 3.5% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $26,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

