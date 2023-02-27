Capital Growth Management LP Buys New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

AVB stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,386. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

