Capital Growth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Capital Growth Management LP cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for 3.0% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

