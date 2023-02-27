Capital Growth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Capital Growth Management LP reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

