Capital Growth Management LP Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

