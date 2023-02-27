Capital Growth Management LP Raises Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 233.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the quarter. B2Gold accounts for 2.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.47% of B2Gold worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.37 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

