Capital Growth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Capital Growth Management LP trimmed its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers comprises 1.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

