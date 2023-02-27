Capital Growth Management LP Takes $4.88 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LGI Homes Price Performance

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $106.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $134.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

