Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 36,468 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.