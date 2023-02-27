Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 3,881 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $308.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

