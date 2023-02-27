Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 3,881 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
LULU opened at $308.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Signs Of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.