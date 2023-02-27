Capital International Ltd. CA Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $61,075,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $11.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $629.86. The company had a trading volume of 77,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.63. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

