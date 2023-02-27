Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 44,654 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 459,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,830,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,260.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,268,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 113.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,388,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 737,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

