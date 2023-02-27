Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AON were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $303.78 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

