Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

