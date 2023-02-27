Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.3% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $322.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $397.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

