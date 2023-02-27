Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 135.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,395,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 8,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NKE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.38. 580,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,563. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.