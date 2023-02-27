Capital Management Associates NY Buys 1,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $194.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

