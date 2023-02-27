Capital Management Associates NY Buys New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $241.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.85. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $2.401 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.