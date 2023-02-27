Capital Management Associates NY Buys New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $241.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.85. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.