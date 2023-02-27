Capital Management Associates NY Has $660,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 7.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $702.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $728.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.34.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,264 shares of company stock worth $3,182,738. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

