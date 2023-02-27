Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.36

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and approximately $238.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.37 or 0.06956237 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00076381 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00027459 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00054317 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009909 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026026 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,663,254,916 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
