Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Ashland makes up 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Ashland were worth $65,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $102.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

