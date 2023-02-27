Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $51,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

AXTA opened at $29.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

