Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Cuts Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.11% of FB Financial worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $47.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

