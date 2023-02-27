Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Grows Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up approximately 2.9% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 3.80% of Verint Systems worth $83,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Cowen dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.19 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $55,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

