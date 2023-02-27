Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Purchases New Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 684,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,751,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.28% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LivaNova Price Performance

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIVN stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.