Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 1,210,546 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,210,546 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.38% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $29,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

