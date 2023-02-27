Carlson Capital L P Acquires 1,900 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.82.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $270.37 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average of $227.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

