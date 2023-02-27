Carlson Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.