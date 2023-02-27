Carlson Capital L P Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 161.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

PNM opened at $49.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 74.62%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

