Carlson Capital L P Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NYSE:HWM opened at $41.96 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

