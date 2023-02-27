Carlson Capital L P Has $62.89 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Rogers makes up approximately 4.7% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Rogers were worth $62,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $149.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $274.51.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

