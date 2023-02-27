Carlson Capital L P Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

FITB stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

