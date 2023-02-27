Carlson Capital L P Invests $34.78 Million in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,000. Cowen comprises about 2.6% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cowen by 75.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $39.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

