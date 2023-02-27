Carlson Capital L P Raises Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. South Jersey Industries makes up about 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.33% of South Jersey Industries worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

