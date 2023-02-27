Carlson Capital L P Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,109 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $227.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

