Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 953 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $68.92 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

