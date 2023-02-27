Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $201.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.98.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.