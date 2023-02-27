Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 3,607.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,545 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.