Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $15.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.10 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

