Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.95 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.