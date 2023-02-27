Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $582.70 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $242.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.97 and its 200-day moving average is $527.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

