Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.84 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

