Carronade Capital Management LP Invests $318,000 in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Avaya makes up about 0.0% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carronade Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Avaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3,191.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avaya by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Trading Up 5.3 %

AVYA opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

