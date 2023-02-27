Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,985 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

