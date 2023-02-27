Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $236.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a market capitalization of $588.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

